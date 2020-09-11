School uniform and supplies provided for children in need of social care in Nakhchivan

In our Autonomous Republic, children of all kinds are covered by all kinds of state care, consistent measures are taken to ensure their healthy growth, acquisition of knowledge, intellectual development, loyalty to national and spiritual values, patriotic youth. As a continuation of these measures September 10, 2020 On September 15, the Ministry of Education of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic jointly organized by the Ministries of Education, Labor and Social Protection of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the State Committee for Family, Women and Children of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic organized a school uniform for low-income, orphans and children with disabilities. and school supplies were provided.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Education Rahman Mammadov noted that the “State Program on Education and Rehabilitation of Children with Disabilities in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2016-2020” approved by the Order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic dated January 11, 2016 As a result of the implementation of the program, the involvement of children with disabilities in education has become systemic, children from this category are involved in preschool, general education and out-of-school educational institutions.

The Minister of Education noted that as a result of the attention and care of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, a Special Primary School for the Visually Impaired, Distance Learning Center, occupational therapy, audio and electronic library services were established in the autonomous republic. Braille courses for visually impaired children were organized in connection with the organization. The created conditions, the periodic satisfaction of their basic needs, once again demonstrate that children with disabilities are covered by the state’s attention and care. As a result of the created conditions, dozens of children from this category, regardless of their physical, mental, intellectual and other characteristics, continue to be involved in education along with their peers.

Ramila Seyidova, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs, congratulated all the children on the occasion of the beginning of the new school year. She said that the state children’s policy is successfully implemented in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Under the leadership of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Mr. Vasif Talibov, children are provided with state care, their education, health protection, discovery of talents, effective organization of leisure time, intellectual and spiritual development are provided. Like all children living in the Autonomous Republic, children deprived of parental care, children with disabilities, children from martyrs, low-income and large families are surrounded by special attention and care of the state. Thus, programs are being adopted and implemented to protect their rights and strengthen their social protection.

The Minister of Labor and Social Protection Nijat Babayev said that the progress and development observed in the autonomous republic today also covers the field of education, and comprehensive measures are being taken in this direction at the level of advanced methods and modern requirements. Of course, children with disabilities are not left out of the attention and care paid to the comprehensive development of schoolchildren in the autonomous republic. The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, together with relevant government agencies, monitors educational institutions in order to create a tolerant educational environment for this category of children, and holds educational meetings in this direction. Necessary work is being done to involve them in the preparatory groups and defectology departments of secondary schools, as well as in extracurricular activities, music schools, groups in various sports and the relevant departments of the Nakhchivan Regional Information Center for People with Disabilities.

At the end, school uniforms, bags and school supplies were given to schoolchildren from low-income families, orphans or children deprived of parental care, and students with disabilities. It should be noted that 78 orphans or children deprived of parental care, 290 people with disabilities and 90 children from low-income families, a total of 458 schoolchildren were happy with educational gifts. The parents who attended the event expressed their gratitude for the attention and care.

On the same day, similar measures were taken in the regions of the autonomous republic by the representatives of the relevant organizations and the district executive authorities.