Sharur Solar Power Plant commissioned – PHOTO

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said: “In the past, there was no light and no energy in Nakhchivan. Lines from Azerbaijan were also cut off by Armenia. Now Nakhchivan is fully self-sufficient in electricity and uses a renewable source. This is very important. Because it should be considered as a contribution to the beautiful nature and ecological situation of Nakhchivan.

Favorable geographical position and climatic conditions open wide opportunities for the use of alternative and renewable energy sources in the autonomous republic. In recent years, the construction of new hydro and solar power plants has made an important contribution to ensuring energy security. In particular, in accordance with the “State Program of socio-economic development of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic in 2019-2023”, consistent measures are being taken in this direction in the autonomous republic.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, a new 5-megawatt solar power plant was put into operation in Zeyva village of Sharur region on May 26.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event.

Namig Pashayev, head of the State Energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, thanked behalf of the power engineers and said that consistent measures were taken to develop the energy system in the autonomous republic, and the focus was on improving energy supply. As a result of the commissioning of new power plants and the construction of the energy sector at the level of modern requirements, consumers are provided with sustainable and quality electricity. The commissioning of a new 5-megawatt solar power plant in Zeyva village of Sharur district is a continuation of the work done to develop the electricity system in the autonomous republic.

The Speaker of the Supreme Assembly inspected the high-voltage test equipment and a Mitsubishi L200 car purchased for the station. It was reported that the devices made in Ukraine have a high efficiency of testing, as well as safety. These devices are designed for testing cables and solid dielectrics and measuring the voltage of transformers, locating underground metal communications and searching for damage to all types of electrical cables, to determine the areas of damage to cables.

Michel Kalerami, Executive Director of SARL Pure Energy Development, Switzerland, said: “The implementation of major projects in Nakhchivan during the global pandemic is an indication that the autonomous republic has successfully overcome this difficult period. I have worked in many countries. But working in Nakhchivan is very safe and easy. Thank you for re-choosing our company. Nakhchivan maintains its leadership in the region in the field of alternative energy production. Because the natural resources of this place allow the production of green electricity. This makes Nakhchivan a worthy share in the green market. “

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov congratulated the staff on the commissioning of a new 5-megawatt solar power plant and the upcoming May 28 – Republic Day, and called the commissioning of the solar power plant a significant event in the life of Sharur district.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: The history of Nakhchivan’s autonomy is divided into two periods: before independence and after independence. In both periods, there was a great need for electricity for the development of industry in the autonomous republic. According to the agreement signed between the Soviet Union and the Iranian state, the 22-megawatt Araz Hydroelectric Power Station was built and put into operation. The events of the 1990s dealt a heavy blow to the autonomous republic, and as a result of Armenia’s occupation policy, all communications to Nakhchivan were cut off. Nakhchivan was left without electricity.

In recent years, a number of works have been done in the field of electricity supply in the autonomous republic. If only 70 joint power plants have been built on the Araz River for 70 years, 9 new power plants have been built in Nakhchivan during the years of independence, including 5 hydropower and 3 solar power plants. Today, they include the new Sharur Solar Power Plant with a capacity of 5 megawatts. This will increase the capacity of solar power plants in the autonomous republic to 32 megawatts and annual production to 50 million kilowatt-hours.

“About 50 percent of the 430 million kilowatt-hours of electricity used in the autonomous republic annually falls on renewable energy sources,” he said, adding that the use of renewable energy is an indicator of the development of each country. Particular attention is paid to the construction of power plants using the natural resources of the Autonomous Republic – the power of mountain rivers, abundant sun. All this work was done in a short time because the political line of national leader Heydar Aliyev is successfully continuing in our country, there is stability and development. As a result of the efforts of the President, today Azerbaijan is among the developed countries.

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is also developing in all areas. The solar power plant will play an important role in meeting the electricity needs of the Sharur region. The annual demand for electricity in the region is about 75 million kilowatt-hours. 10 percent of this will be paid by the new station with an annual production capacity of 7.5 million kilowatt-hours.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: The new solar power plant means the creation of new jobs, the formation of new specialists and low-cost energy production. In the future, the construction of solar and wind power plants will be continued in the autonomous republic using river water, and in non-arable areas. The goal is to pay for the electricity used through 100 percent renewable energy. The autonomous republic is not only self-sufficient in electricity, but also exchanges electricity with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The development of electricity will lead to the development of other areas. Most importantly, industry will develop, which will contribute to the overall development of the autonomous republic.

Then the station was inspected.

It was reported that on August 16, 2020, the Swiss company Pure Energy Development SARL and the State Energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic signed a contract for the construction of a new solar power plant. The construction and installation work was carried out in a short time and with high quality at the station, which is located on an area of ​​7.9 hectares unsuitable for agriculture, 15,180 modern “glass-glass” type solar panels, 100 inverters with a capacity of 50 kilowatts each, 5 35 / 0.4 kilovolt transformer, 1 35 kilovolt indoor distribution substation was installed. The station has low and high voltage, as well as optical cable lines for communication, surveillance and control systems, fenced the area, equipped with modern signaling and video surveillance devices. Equipped with modern equipment, the station will deliver electricity to consumers without losses.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly instructed to determine the location for the construction of the next solar power plant, to send students majoring in electrical engineering at Nakhchivan State University to courses abroad.