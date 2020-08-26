Wednesday , 26 August 2020
Naxcivan

“Situation on the border with Armenia remains unstable” – Minister

 The situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border remains unstable after the border conflict in July.

The statement came from Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in an interview with TASS, NAKHCIVANTODAY.COM reports.

   The minister said that the military situation remains unstable.Armenia continues to fire to Azerbaijani positions. Bayramov emphasized the need for immediate, unconditional and complete withdrawal of the occupation forces from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan to ensure security and prevent provocations in the region.
  “In this regard, we hope that the international community, especially the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, will force Armenia to abandon the policy of maintaining the status-quo and start substantive talks.”

Translator: Emin Gulmammadov

Check Also

The opening ceremony of the “Sea Cup” international contest was held – VIDEO

On August 25, the opening ceremony of the “Sea Cup” international contest took place at …

NakhchivanToday.com 2020