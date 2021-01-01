State-army-people union

Chairman of Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic visited a military unit in Sharur district.

Our national leader Heydar Aliyev said: “There is a great concept for all of us: the Republic of Azerbaijan, the people of Azerbaijan. Everyone should unite closely around this concept. “

The policy of solidarity and army building established by our great leader in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is being successfully continued in our country today. Unity and solidarity not only ensure the sustainable development of our country, but also increase the strength of our army. As a result, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, our army has won a historic victory in the Great Patriotic War. Meetings with soldiers and gifts on the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, which has become a symbol of the national unity of our people in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, are also important as another example of state-army-people’s unity.

On December 31 – the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov visited the military unit.

Commander of the Special General Army, Colonel-General Karam Mustafayev reported to the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov greeted the soldiers and congratulated them on the occasion of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis. Solidarity Day was adopted on December 16, 1991 by our national leader Heydar Aliyev, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. At that time, separatism, chaos and confrontation prevailed in Azerbaijan, and the enemy used it to occupy our lands. However, the people of Nakhchivan united around the national leader and chose the path of stability and development, protected the territory of the autonomous republic, and the Heydar Aliyev-People’s Union was established. After the return of the national leader to political power at the insistence of the people in 1993, the Heydar Aliyev-people’s unity and solidarity established in Nakhchivan became a state-people’s unity in Azerbaijan as a whole. Thanks to the leadership and determination of the great leader, stability has been established in Azerbaijan, our independence has been preserved and the foundation for comprehensive development has been laid.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the path of the national leader, a state-people-army union has been formed in Azerbaijan. The result of this union was confirmed in the Second Karabakh War. At the call of the President, thousands of people appealed to the mobilization services and expressed their readiness to go to the front voluntarily. As a demonstration of the unity of the people and the army in the war, the people showed solidarity with our army, supported our army from the products grown on their own farms. Solidarity, which began on December 16, 1991, brought victory to our country in the 44-day Patriotic War, and the Azerbaijani lands were liberated from occupation. Today, solidarity in our country is also an indicator of the development of our state and the patriotism of the people. The decision taken in Nakhchivan 30 years ago has become a day of solidarity for all Azerbaijanis living in the world, and the victory achieved as a result of solidarity has become a victory for the Azerbaijanis of the world. Therefore, our unity and solidarity must be strengthened every year, everyone, regardless of where they work or serve, must strive for the development and progress of the country, and properly fulfill their responsibilities to protect our independence. As President Ilham Aliyev said, “We have won a victory, and this victory opens a new era for our country. This will be a period of development, security and progress. “

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly wished the soldiers and officers success in their service activities.

Officer Intigam Agasiyev thanked and said: The eternity of the independent Azerbaijani state was made possible by the activities of our national leader Heydar Aliyev, his unparalleled services for the present and future of our people. Our great leader paid special attention to army building, due to his wisdom and foresight, significant achievements were made in equipping the Armed Forces with modern equipment and weapons, staffing the army with officers, improving the combat and moral training of military units, strengthening military discipline. All these are the fruits of the successful continuation of the policy of our great leader by the President of our country, our Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev. The Azerbaijani army, which showed its strength to the whole world in the 44-day war that began on September 27, has written a glorious history of victory. I want to say with great pride that the servicemen of the Special General Army also showed great courage in the military operations in Karabakh, sacrificed their lives for the liberation of our lands and rose to the peak of martyrdom. They were awarded the honorary title of “Hero of the Patriotic War” by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief for their bravery, and were awarded orders and medals. What I am proud to say is an example for us. We will continue to follow the example of these heroes during our service, and we will stand guard over our homeland.

Soldier Ziyarat Mammadov noted that important measures were taken in the field of army building in the autonomous republic, noting that the meetings of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly with the personnel were an example of unity and solidarity. The staff chanted the slogan “All for one, one for all.”

The military unit was provided with a two-room service apartment in a new residential building in Sadarak district.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly presented the keys to the new apartment to Amil Rahimli, an officer of the military unit.

Amil Rahimli thanked and said: “Apart from strengthening the material and technical base of our army, our Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev is taking important measures to improve the social and living conditions of servicemen.” In the Special General Army, where I serve, these issues are always in the focus of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly. In particular, family members of servicemen serving on the front lines are provided with apartments with all conditions. This, in addition to their comfortable life, also has a positive effect on service activities.

Then the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly got acquainted in the organization of service in the military unit, nutrition of personnel and the state of combat training.

The imported food products were handed over to the warehouse of the military unit, and a carpet was presented to the family provided with a service apartment.

On the occasion of the Solidarity Day of World Azerbaijanis, the staff of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic visited the Mental and Lung Diseases Dispensaries, Oncology and Infectious Diseases Centers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, distributed gifts to patients and medical workers, and delivered food products to warehouses.







