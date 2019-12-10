Tepebashi Mosque. City of Irevan

According to some sources, Tepebashi mosque was built by Abbasgulu khan Irevansky, a member of Irevan city council, who was of khan’s descent. Abbasgulu khan’s house was also located in that area. Armenians still call Abbasgulu khan’s house as Khan’s house which is in dilapidated state at present.

The minaret of the mosque located in Tepebashi residential area was pulled down in 1960s. At present, an Armenian family lives in imam’s room inside the mosque which has walls 1.5 meters wide. There was a teahouse around the mosque where Muslims used to gather for drinking tea. Now that teahouse doesn’t exist either. Armenians built shantytowns in the courtyard and around the mosque.