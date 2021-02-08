Chairman of the Supreme Assembly signed an order on awarding Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic awards

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order on awarding the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic awards on February 8.
According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the order reads:
“Guided by paragraph 22 of part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide:
- To award Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic awards in the fields of science and culture for 2021 to the following persons:
In the field of science:
Mammadova Matanat Elmikhan gizi – for the two-volume book “Nakhchivan blockade”
In the field of culture:
Aliyev Nizami Iskander oglu – for the book “Gamigaya rock paintings”
- This Order becomes effective from the date of signing. “