The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly signed an Order

On May 5, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed an order appointing Tural Aliyev director of the ASAN Service Center under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the order reads:
“Based on Article 22, Part II, Clause 22 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide
To appoint Tural Akim oglu Aliyev director of the “ASAN service” Center under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. “
It should be noted that Tural Aliyev previously worked as the head of the General Department of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

