The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly signed the Decree

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed a decree on January 21 to establish a public legal entity “Media Development Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.”
According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the decree reads:
“Guided by paragraph 22 of part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide:
- To establish a public legal entity “Media Development Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic” on the basis of the State Support Fund for the Development of Mass Media under the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
- To approve “Charter of Media Development Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic” (is added).
- To approve “Composition of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic”.
- The Cabinet of Ministers of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic shall resolve the issues arising from this Decree. “