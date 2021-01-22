The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly signed the Decree

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov signed a decree on January 21 to establish a public legal entity “Media Development Agency of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.”

According to NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM, the decree reads:

“Guided by paragraph 22 of part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, I decide: