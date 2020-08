Nakhchivan Today reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

A number of military equipment and personal belongings was found and seized from the commander of the sabotage-reconnaissance group of the armed forces of Armenia, which attempted to commit a provocation in the direction of the Goranboy district of the front on August 23 at about 05:45.

We present to the public the items seized from the commander of the Armenian sabotage group, first lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan.