The enemy is firing at our units

Despite the announcement of a new humanitarian ceasefire regime, the Armenian armed forces are firing at our human settlements and the positions of units of the Azerbaijan Army along the entire front, as well as on the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border using various types of small arms, mortars, and howitzers.

Since morning hours, the enemy has fired at the territories of Tovuz, Gadabay, and Dashkesan regions of Azerbaijan from the Berd, Chambarak, and Vardenis regions of Armenia.

At the same time, the positions of our units located in the Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Lachin, and Gubadli directions are also under the enemy fire.