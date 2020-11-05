Thursday , 5 November 2020
The enemy is firing at the villages of Tartar and Aghdam regions

Starting from 14:40 on November 5, the units of Armenian armed forces have been shelling the city of Tartar, Sahleabad village of the region, as well as Hajituralli and Afatli villages of Aghdam region.
Units of Azerbaijan Army are taking retaliatory actions against enemy’s firing points.

