The enemy is firing at the villages of Tartar

Starting from 08:00 on November 6, the Armenian armed forces have been firing at the Tartar city, as well as Gazyan and Husanli villages of this region.
Units of the Azerbaijan Army are taking retaliatory measures to suppress the enemy’s firing points.
During the night, Tapgaragoyunlu village of Goranboy region was also shelled by the enemy.
