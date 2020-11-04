Wednesday , 4 November 2020
The enemy is shelling the territory of the Terter and Aghjabedi regions

On November 4, starting from 08:05, the Armenian armed forces units periodically fire at the Gusanli and Gazyan villages of the Terter region, as well as the Hajilar, Garakhanli and Boyat villages of the Aghjabedi region.
The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking adequate resolute actions.

