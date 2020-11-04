On November 4, starting from 08:05, the Armenian armed forces units periodically fire at the Gusanli and Gazyan villages of the Terter region, as well as the Hajilar, Garakhanli and Boyat villages of the Aghjabedi region.
The Azerbaijan Army Units are taking adequate resolute actions.
The enemy is shelling the territory of the Terter and Aghjabedi regions
On November 4, starting from 08:05, the Armenian armed forces units periodically fire at the Gusanli and Gazyan villages of the Terter region, as well as the Hajilar, Garakhanli and Boyat villages of the Aghjabedi region.