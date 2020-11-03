The enemy’s reconnaissance-sabotage group was destroyed in the Zangilan direction

On November 2, another provocation of the enemy was suppressed at the state border with Armenia in the direction of the Zangilan region of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
An enemy reconnaissance-sabotage group that attacked our units from the territory of Armenia and attempted to seize the favorable high grounds at the state border was neutralized.
The enemy was forced to retreat, leaving combat casualties and weapons in the area.
