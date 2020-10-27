Tuesday , 27 October 2020
The information spread about the shooting of a border post on the territory of Armenia is false and provocative

The information spread by Armenia about the alleged firing of Armenian territory today using UAVs and rocket-artillery systems belonging to Azerbaijan is false and provocative.
We state that Azerbaijan fully complies with the new humanitarian ceasefire regime.
On the contrary, starting from 09:30 on October 27, the Armenian side has been intensively firing at our territories using mortars in the direction of the Aghband village of the Zangilan region.

