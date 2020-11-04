The latest situation in the front on November 4

During the day on November 3 and night on November 4, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of Azerbaijan Army in different directions of the front and our human settlements with various small arms, howitzers and mortars.

The combat operations continued with varying intensity, mainly in the Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Zangilan and Gubadli direction of the front. The enemy was forced to retreat with casualties on personnel and military vehicles in some areas of the front.

During the day and at nighttime, a large number of enemy forces, 2 – T-72 tanks, 3 – D-30 howitzer-guns, 1 – “Zastava M-55” anti-aircraft gun, 1 – tactical UAV, 3 – military trucks were destroyed and wrecked.

At present, our troops are monitoring the operational situation.