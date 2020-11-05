The latest situation in the front on November 5

During the day on November 4 and night on November 5, the Armenian armed forces fired at the positions of the units of Azerbaijan Army in different directions of the front and our human settlements with various small arms, howitzers and mortars.

The combat operations continued with varying intensity, mainly in the, Aghdere and Khojavend directions of the front. The enemy was forced to retreat with casualties on personnel and military vehicles in some areas of the front.

At present, our troops are monitoring the operational situation.