The latest situation in the front on October 27

During the day on October 26 and night on October 27, the Armenian armed forces, which did not comply with the new humanitarian ceasefire regime, fired at the positions of the units of the Azerbaijan Army in various directions of the front and our human settlements near the frontline using various arms.

Combat operations continued mainly in the Khojavend, Fizuli, and Gubadli directions of the front. Attempts to attack were thwarted and the enemy was driven back suffering losses.

As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, the forward command post of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian armed forces was destroyed. Colonel Sergei Shakaryan, the chief of staff of the division was among the dead.

A large number of enemy forces, as well as 1 – T-72 tank, 4 – D-30 and 3 – D-20 howitzer-guns, 1 – “OSA-AKM” anti-aircraft missile system, 1 – BM-21 “Grad” MLRS, 1 – radar station, and 6 – auto vehicles were destroyed and wrecked in different directions of the front.

At present, our troops are monitoring the operational situation.