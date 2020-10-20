The latest situation in the frontline on October 20

During the day on October 19 and on the night of October 20, the combat operations against the enemy, attempting to resist in the Aghdere-Aghdam, Fizuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil and Gubadli-Zangelan directions of the front, continued with varying intensity. The enemy fired at our defensive positions using small arms, mortars, and howitzers.

As a result of the operations conducted by the Azerbaijan Army, a number of troops, 2 T-72 tanks, 4 BM-21 “Grad” MLRS, 1 D-30 gun-howitzer, and 5 auto vehicles of the enemy were destroyed and wrecked in different directions of the front.

Our troops control the operational situation along the entire front.

At the same time, it became known that as a result of the artillery strikes by the Azerbaijan Army, a large number of military personnel of the enemy units of the 1st motorized rifle regiment of Armenian armed forces were killed and wounded. The personnel and military equipment of the 1st motorized rifle battalion of the regiment were completely destroyed. Deputy regiment commander Hovik Melkumyan, another official Gor Mirzoyan, as well as captain Vahab Asatryan, commander of the special forces unit positioned in the defensive line of the regiment were also neutralized.

As a result of actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, an enemy unit withdrew from the battle positions in the defense area of the 2nd motorized rifle regiment.

There are many dead and wounded among the military personnel of the enemy units in the defense area of the 5th mountain rifle regiment. It is reported that the unit commander Norik Ağakelyan was among the wounded.

“Legion” detachment of mercenaries positioned in the defensive zone of the 18th motorized rifle division and reservists refused to take part in the fighting. It turned out that these groups, which suffered heavy losses, could not withstand the defense areas assigned to them and fled.

In addition, the reconnaissance company brought to the defense zone of the 10th mountain rifle division suffered casualties in terms of manpower. The unit, which lost two-thirds of its military personnel, was forced to retreat, leaving their positions.

30 servicemen of one of the enemy units, which launched a counterattack in the Fizuli direction of the front were destroyed by the fire strike of the Azerbaijan Army.

Regiment commander Colonel Tatul Ghazaryan, deputy regiment commander Armen Ohanyan and Commander of the 3rd battalion were also neutralized in the defense area of the 246th regiment as a result of special operations.