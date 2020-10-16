The situation at the front remains tense

During the day on October 15 and on the night of October 16, the operational situation in the Aghdere-Aghdam and Fizuli-Hadrut directions of the front remained tense.

Yesterday, during the day, the enemy fired at the positions of our units in the liberated from the occupation Jabrayil and Hadrut directions, as well as at villages near the front-line using missiles, artillery, and mortars.

At night, the enemy attempted to press forward in several directions of the front. Our troops suppressed the enemy’s activity, and he suffered heavy losses.

As a result of the actions taken by the Azerbaijan Army, the enemy’s large number of forces, 2 T-72 tanks, 1 BM-21 Grad MLRS, 5 D-30 howitzer-guns, 2 ZSU-23-4 Shilka self-propelled anti-aircraft gun (SPAAG), and 8 auto vehicles with ammunition were destroyed and disabled in different directions of the front.

According to the information received, cases of mass desertion among the military personnel and reservists were observed on the defensive line of the 18th motorized rifle division of the Armenian armed forces. In order to prevent this, the Armenian government established military police commandant posts on the highways of the Gorus and Turshsu settlements.

There are many killed and wounded among the military personnel who took up positions on the defensive line of the 5th mountain rifle regiment. The regiment’s units are facing a shortage of food and ammunition.

There are killed and wounded as a result of the shelling of vehicle transporting volunteers to the defensive line of the 10th regiment. The retreating enemy left a large number of auto and armored vehicles in positions and fled.

An artillery battery was destroyed on the defensive line of the 9th motorized rifle regiment and the regiment’s deputy commander was wounded.

It became known that some of the mercenaries who arrived in the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh refused to join the battle.

The Troops of the Azerbaijan Army retain their operational advantage along the entire front.