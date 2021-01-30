There was a press release on the visit – PHOTO

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, the statement came from Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov after a meeting with Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov said: “The visit of the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Nakhchivan is connected with the organization of joint cooperation of the region. The visit to the region ends in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.The main topic of the visit was the establishment of cooperation between the countries of the region after the end of Armenia’s policy of aggression. We thank the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the initiative and the visit. We are confident that the results of this visit will be successful. Of course, this also depends on the joint efforts of the countries of the region. “

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif said: “I am very glad to start my regional visit from Baku and end it in Nakhchivan. The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will play a central role in future peace cooperation in the Caucasus.We must ensure that the bitter consequences of the war do not happen again. This can be achieved through mutually beneficial cooperation. The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic is of great importance in this cooperation and connection of communication channels.As a result of the talks during my visits to five countries, I am confident that we will be able to cooperate well in the future, both in the north-south and south-west corridors, and raise our cooperation to a higher level by establishing telecommunications. As a result, we can connect the Persian Gulf to Russia and the Black Sea. The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic will be of great importance in launching all these corridors. “