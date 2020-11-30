Those who died for homeland and nation are not forgotten – PHOTO

Our national leader Heydar Aliyev said: “Azerbaijan’s state independence is the most precious and valuable achievement for us, and we will always preserve this achievement – our state independence.” The struggle of the Azerbaijani people for our territorial integrity, closely united around President Ilham Aliyev and our army, has once again confirmed that our independence is eternal and unshakable. The courage shown by our brave sons in achieving a historic victory in the Great Patriotic War demonstrated to the world that independence is the most valuable achievement for our people. The sons of Nakhchivan, who reached the highest level of patriotism, also showed real heroism in the battles.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports, a welcoming ceremony for our martyrs was held at Nakhchivan International Airport on November 30.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event.

State and government officials, an officer of the Turkish Armed Forces’ military attache’s office in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and family members of the martyrs attended the event.

The bodies of our martyred servicemen Nuruyev Javid Ashiraf oglu, Hajiyev Shukur Bayram oglu, Velizade Ibrahim Malik oglu and Alizade Fuad Nazim oglu wrapped in our tricolor flag were brought to the ceremony accompanied by servicemen.

The memory of our martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence.

The Speaker of the Supreme Assembly paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs.

Soldiers of the Nakhchivan Special General Army opened fire.

Then verses from the Holy Quran were recited and the bodies of martyrs were passed.

The bodies of the martyrs were sent to their hometowns and villages.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly met with the families of the martyrs and expressed his condolences.