Those who restore historical justice will live forever – PHOTO

The glorious victory of our people in the Patriotic War is the result of the successful continuation of the path of the great leader by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev. The liberation of our lands, which have been under occupation for 30 years, and the restoration of our territorial integrity have once again confirmed that our independence is eternal. In this sense, the Patriotic War is a glorious chronicle of victory in the history of Azerbaijan. This chronicle was written with the blood of the brave and courageous sons of our people, our people gave hundreds of martyrs. This chronicle, which will be an example for generations, is also an example of patriotism, love of land, unity and solidarity for young people. The sons of Nakhchivan also showed real heroism in restoring historical justice.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports, a ceremony to welcome our martyrs was held at Nakhchivan International Airport on December 7.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event.

State and government officials, officers of the Turkish Armed Forces’ military attache ‘s office in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and family members of the martyrs attended the event.

The bodies of our martyred servicemen Aliyev Ibrahim Mustafa and Mammadov Sahil Rasim wrapped in our tricolor flag were brought to the ceremony accompanied by servicemen.

The memory of our martyrs was commemorated with a minute of silence.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly expressed his respect to the memory of martyrs.

Soldiers of the Nakhchivan Special General Army opened fire.

Then, verses from the Holy Quran were recited and the bodies of martyrs were passed.

The bodies of the martyrs were sent to their native villages.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly met with the families of the martyrs and expressed his condolences.