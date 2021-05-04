THOSE WHO RESTORED HISTORICAL JUSTICE ARE NOT FORGOTTEN – PHOTO



“The blood of our martyrs did not remain on the ground. We took the blood of the martyrs of both the Second and First Karabakh wars on the battlefield, including the revenge of innocent people, Khojaly victims and other civilians on the battlefield. We fought, shed blood and restored historical justice. We have restored our integrity and expelled the enemy from our lands” he said. The 44-day Patriotic War, which ended in victory under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, once again demonstrated to the world the struggle and invincibility of the Azerbaijani people. The state-people-army union resulted in the liberation of the occupied territories for 30 years. The brave sons of Nakhchivan also showed courage in restoring historical justice.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, the body of our martyr Yusifov Ali Suladdin, who went missing during the Great Patriotic War on May 3, has been brought to the autonomous republic.

A welcoming ceremony for our martyr was held at Nakhchivan International Airport.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov, state and government officials, servicemen and family members of the martyr attended the event.

The body of the martyr wrapped in our tricolor flag was brought to the ceremony accompanied by servicemen.

The memory of the martyr was commemorated with a minute of silence.

Soldiers of the Nakhchivan Special General Army opened fire.

Then verses from the Holy Quran were recited and the body of the martyr was passed in front of him.

The body of the martyr was sent to his native village.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly met with the family members of the martyr and expressed his condolences.