Today marks birthday of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev marks his 59th birthday today.

Report informs that Ilham Aliyev was born on 24 December 1961 in Baku. He attended secondary school No. 6 in Baku from 1967 to 1977. In 1977-1982, he studied at Moscow State University of International Relations (MSUIR). In 1982, he embarked on postgraduate studies at MSUIR. In 1985, he defended a thesis to receive a PhD degree in history.

From 1985 to 1990, he gave lectures at Moscow State University of International Relations. In 1991-1994, he was engaged in a private business sector and headed several private industrial and commercial enterprises.

From 1994 to August 2003, he was vice-president and first vice-president of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR). He has been actively involved in the implementation of national leader Heydar Aliyev‘s oil strategy.

In 1995 and 2000, he was elected to the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the Republic of Azerbaijan. He had been president of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan since 1997.

In 1999, he was elected as deputy chairman, in 2001 as first deputy chairman and in 2005 as chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party.

From 2001 to 2003, he headed the Azerbaijani Parliamentary delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

In January 2003, he was elected as deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and a member of the PACE Bureau.

On 4 August 2003, following the approval of the Milli Majlis, he was appointed as Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan. This terminated his power as a member of parliament.

On 15 October 2003, Ilham Aliyev was elected as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan with more than 76 percent of votes.

In 2004, he was awarded a medal and certificate of an honorary member of PACE.

On 15 October 2008, Ilham Aliyev was elected for a second term as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, after gaining 88.73 per cent of votes.

As a result of the presidential election held on 9 October 2013, Ilham Aliyev was re-elected as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan with 84.54 per cent of votes.

In the election held on April 11, 2018, Ilham Aliyev gained 86.02 percent of votes and was re-elected as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On September 27, 2020, the brave Azerbaijani Army, under the leadership of Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, began fighting for the liberation of the lands occupied by the Armenian armed forces for almost 30 years. During the 44-day fighting, 5 cities, 4 settlements, and 286 villages were liberated. Thus, Jabrayil city and 90 villages of the region, Fuzuli city and 53 villages of the region, Zangilan city, Minjivan, Agband, Bartaz settlements and 52 villages of the region, Hadrut settlement and 35 villages of Khojavend region, 3 villages of Tartar region, Gubadli city and 41 villages of the region, nine villages of Khojaly region, Shusha city, 3 villages of Lachin region, as well as several strategic heights in the direction of Aghdara and Murovdagh, and Bartaz, Sigirt, Shukurataz heights in Zangilan and 5 more unnamed heights were liberated. On November 10, the President of Azerbaijan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and the President of Russia signed a statement on a complete cessation of a ceasefire and all military operations in the conflict zone. According to the statement, the Aghdam region was peacefully returned to Azerbaijan on November 20, 2020, the Kalbajar region on November 25, 2020, and the Lachin region on December 1, 2020.

Awards and honorary titles

Mr. Ilham Aliyev is fluent in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, French, and Turkish languages.

He is married and has three children and five grandchildren.

Report News Agency congratulates President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his birthday and wishes him a long life, robust health, and success in his activity!