Trainings are held for state-owned enterprises in Nakhchivan

The Financial Training Centre under the Ministry of Finance of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has launched a three-day in-service training for accountants, entitled “Practical Accounting in Commercial Organizations.”

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, the training was opened by Mehriban Imanova, Director of the Financial Training Centre under the Ministry of Finance, who informed the participants about the relevance and essence of the topics.

In the second day of the training purpose and elements of financial reports, importance of financial equalisation, binary writings and forms of financial reports were explained in detail to Parvin Jumshudova, Leading Adviser of the Finance Department of the State Office and Law Enforcement Agencies of the Ministry of Finance

The next day, Elvin Alimardanov, sector director of the Nakhchivan City Executive Power, will clarify the rules of payment of salaries for the vacation period, informing about the vacation and activities.

At the end of the training, certificates from centre will be presented to the participants .