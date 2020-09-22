Trainings held with battalion, division commanders and deputies in the command training system

According to the “Nakhchivan Garrison Troops reconciliation plan for the 2020 academic year”, trainings were held in the command training system with battalion, division commanders and deputies.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, the main focus of the commander’s training was to strengthen the theoretical knowledge of officers, improve their practical skills in managing units and instill a sense of self-confidence in the organization of events.

On the third day of the meeting, a conference on “Existing problems in the organization of defense and their elimination” was held with the participation of commanders and other officials of military units.