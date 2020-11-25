According to the trilateral Statement signed by the Presidents of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Russian Federation, and the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia, units of the Azerbaijan Army entered the Kalbajar region on November 25.

Engineering work has been completed to ensure the movement of our units in this direction, the difficult mountain roads along the route of the troops’ movement are being cleared of mines and prepared to use.

Photo and video footage of the Kalbajar will be presented during the day.