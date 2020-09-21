Useful properties of Ordubad walnut

Ordubad is famous with its delicious fruits. One of such fruits is walnut. Collecting harvest of walnut is already started. Currently in settlements this valuable harvest is being collected. Every year land owner earns good income form this product. Different type of products are being made of walnut in Ordubad. Alana, basdik, walnut jam, pakhlava, are being made with special effort in the region.

Since ancient times healing properties of walnut has been clear to the people. In 17th century military doctors used walnut leaves as wound healing mean. The air of umbrella made from the walnut tree has a significant effect in the treatment of lung diseases, bronchial disease, chronic pneumonia (pneumonia). In addition to walnut kernels, wood, bark and leaves are also used. Reminiscent of a small form of the human brain, walnuts are rich in vitamins and proteins. It is recommended to eat 3-5 walnuts a day. Walnut lowers blood cholesterol levels, regulates heart rate. Its substances protect the human body from diseases such as breast and prostate cancer, strengthen the immune system, stabilize the vascular system and reduce the risk of heart disease. Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids also have a positive effect on brain development. Provides energy to the body, helps remove harmful substances from the body and lowers blood sugar. By including walnut jam in the diet, we can cure a number of diseases to some extent. When the inside of the walnut fruit does not ripen yet, the jam made from it is used in the treatment of gum disease and vitamin deficiency. The oil in walnut kernels calms the nerves, and at the same time removes blemishes on the skin. It is enough to massage the skin with oil. Walnut leaves are also used. It can be used as a hair dye by crushing the green top bark. Drinking the juice obtained from the boiling of the leaves strengthens the stomach, helps to heal sore throats and lowers blood sugar. Walnut also prevents hair loss. To do this, boil 10 walnut shells in 1 liter of water for 15 minutes and wash your hair with this water for three weeks. You will notice that your hair becomes stronger and changes color. Walnut kernel eliminates blood clotting and hardening of the arteries, lowers blood pressure and reduces the risk of diabetes. In diabetes: infuse 1 tablespoon of dried walnut powder in 1 cup of boiling water for 1 hour, 30 minutes before meals for 1-2 tablespoons 3-5 times a day. This should last a long time! In addition, after collecting the partitions of walnuts and keeping them in a dark place for 40 days in an alcoholic, it is also useful for diabetics to drink 1 tablespoon a day on an empty stomach for 15-20 days. The young leaves of walnut are used in the preparation of ore (tea), decoction in diabetes. At this time, putting 1 tablespoon of dried leaves, 2 cups of water, boil for 15-20 minutes and leave for a day. Pouring warm water into a glass made of walnut overnight and keep it until the morning, and drinking this water early in the morning helps to lower blood sugar. Mixing walnuts with figs and yogurt cleanses the body.

We can treat that area by rubbing the worn walnut on the stretched area of the body. Mixing the juice of green, unripe walnuts with honey and grape vinegar and keeping it in the mouth for a while cures mouth ulcers, gum and gum diseases, and bleeding teeth. Implementing fresh walnut leaves on the forehead relieves headaches. Walnut juice is also good for toothache.

Translator: Emin Gulmammadov