Uzunoba Training and Sports Complex commissioned – PHOTO

Sport is one of the priorities of state policy in our country. As the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, said: “Sport shows the strength of each country. Attention and care for sports should be the state policy of every country”.

The Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has become one of the sports centers of our country. The number of international sports competitions and events held in the Autonomous Republic is growing every year. Sports infrastructure is constantly being improved. The “State Program for the Development of Sports in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2020-2025” adopted by the Order of the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic dated February 14, 2020 is important in terms of ensuring the sustainability of these measures.

The Uzunoba Training and Sports Complex was put into operation on April 3, NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov attended the event.

The Minister of Youth and Sports of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Azad Jabbarov said: “In recent years, the material and technical base of sports in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic has been significantly strengthened. The continuous implementation of this work and the modern sports environment created increase the interest of young people in physical education and sports, the staff of sports clubs and federations is expanding every year, more than 35,000 athletes are involved in sports in 2,213 groups.2 Olympic Sports Complexes, 2 Swimming Centers, 1 Chess Center, 7 Children and Youth Chess Schools, 9 Children and Youth Sports Schools, 17 stadiums, 27 mini-football fields, Shooting Center, Shooting Entertainment Center, paintball fields, newly built in the Autonomous Republic Modern gyms have been established in secondary schools, new Olympic weightlifting equipment and 967 simple sports equipment have been put into operation. Along with all sports, the Autonomous Republic has made significant progress in this area due to the attention and care paid to football. The construction of the Uzunoba Training and Sports Complex is also the result of the work done in this area. Azad Jabbarov expressed gratitude on behalf of the sports community of the autonomous republic for the attention and care shown to the development of sports.

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov said: “The measures taken in the field of sports in Azerbaijan serve the healthy growth of young people.” This means the future of our country. The Autonomous Republic also takes consistent measures in the field of effective organization of leisure time of young people, their healthy growth, avoidance of harmful habits and involvement in sports.The work done and the conditions created are already yielding results. Hundreds of young people are involved in various sports in sports federations. In accordance with the “State Program on the development of sports in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic for 2020-2025”, the establishment of relevant sports clubs in secondary schools of the autonomous republic continues. The Uzunoba Training and Sports Complex, built and put into operation under the program, is also designed to effectively spend the leisure time of young people. In addition, the construction of stadiums in the regions is underway.The activity of young people in the inter-district competitions of the federations, as well as the results of the youth represented in the federations of the autonomous republic at the national level and in international competitions with the participation of Azerbaijan give grounds to say that the development of sports in Nakhchivan.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly said: The construction and commissioning of the Training and Sports Complex is a novelty in the autonomous republic. Despite the fact that there are Olympic sports complexes in Nakhchivan and Sharur. However, the training complex is being put into operation for the first time in the autonomous republic. The created conditions will allow to use beach sports here in summer, as well as to hold trainings on relevant sports in all seasons of the year. These will create interest in sports among young people, they will spend their leisure time productively and, most importantly, will grow up healthy.

“Today, the development of education depends on the healthy growth of young people. If they lead a healthy lifestyle, they will be able to get a good education and become good citizens for their families, society and the state,” he said. And he stressed the importance of the construction of the complex and thanked those who contributed to the work done.

Then the complex was inspected. It was reported that the total area of the training and sports complex, the construction of which began in August last year, is 10,300 square meters. The territory of the complex includes an office building, a large football stadium with artificial turf, covered and fenced mini-football fields, and a beach soccer stadium with two stands. The administrative building has a director, coordinator, coach, public relations, judges’ committee, competition department, security and other ancillary rooms, a 40-seat meeting room equipped with a projector.

The big football stadium is 50 meters wide and 99 meters long. The stadium has a grandstand with 65 seats for spectators and 2 seats for reserve players, each with 12 seats. The roof of the covered football field is lifted on all four sides by aggregates. The 30-meter-wide and 40-meter-long beach area has two grandstands with 146 and 80 seats. There are 2 wardrobes, a judge, a doctor and other ancillary rooms in the 146-seat grandstand. The office building and stadiums are equipped with modern lighting and video camera systems.

The stadiums in the complex fully meet the standards of the Association of International Football Federations, as well as the Union of European Football Associations and are suitable for international competitions.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly instructed to organize competitions at the national and international levels in the complex, to hold trainings by relevant sports federations, to create a website for the complex and to protect the facilities.







