“Victory Parade” is being held

A “Victory Parade” dedicated to the victory in the Patriotic War is being held.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, the parade will feature more than 3,000 personnel, about 150 military equipment, including modern military equipment, missile and artillery installations, and air defense systems. The Victory Parade also displays the battle flags of the military unit, which stands out in these battles.

The ships and boats of the Coast Guard of the Navy and the Border Service are lined up in the coastal waters of the Caspian Sea.

The parade also demonstrates some of the military booty seized by the Azerbaijani Army during the Patriotic War.