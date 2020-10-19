Monday , 19 October 2020
Naxcivan

We urge social network users to refer only to the official information of the Ministry of Defense

In recent days, some social network users have been trying to anticipate events by sharing different personal views on the direction of the operations and the current situation.
We state that such steps may violate the confidentiality regime and endanger the lives of our servicemen.
Taking it into account, we urge social network users and the media representatives not to disseminate unconfirmed information and to refer only to the official information of the Ministry of Defense.

