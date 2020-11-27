Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Plant is under construction in Julfa region

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, on the same day, Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov inquired about the work being done at the 1-megawatt Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Plant being built in the Julfa region.

Chief of the State Energy Service of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Namig Pashayev said that iron structures have been installed in the area to install solar panels, and the foundation of wind turbines is being laid. A substation is also being built here.

The Chairman of the Supreme Assembly gave instructions on fencing the area, installing surveillance cameras, ordering the necessary materials, and installing solar water heaters in the villages.