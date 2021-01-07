Winter landscapes of Nakhchivan city-PHOTO-STORY

In the autonomous republic, which has a harsh continental climate, the population used to face many difficulties due to the lack of electricity and gas during the winter.

Today, in the snowy and frosty days of Nakhchivan, where security is fully ensured in all areas, residents enjoy only the wonders of nature.

On such days, the ancient land provides unimpeded movement of traffic and residents in all directions, cold and frosty weather does not create any difficulties. Life in Nakhchivan continues.

The city of Nakhchivan, which is becoming more beautiful day by day, has such different beauty in winter. That’s why residents take a lot of pictures and share them on social networks.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM presents the photos taken by photographer Araz Khudiyev in Nakhchivan.