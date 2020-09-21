Young ecologists and geologists took part in the search for gold scattered around Alinjachay

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic takes a number of measures to increase the theoretical knowledge and practical skills of students. This time, young ecologists and geologists took part in the search for gold scattered around Alinjachay.

NAKHCHIVANTODAY.COM reports that, Sultan Rzayev, chief geologist of the Geological Survey and Exploration Department, said that the search for gold around Alinjachay began in the 1960s and has been carried out for a long time.

It was noted that searches have been launched in the Gizilja-Jamaldin region since 2016. Then, information was provided about special drilling equipment with a diameter of 219 millimeters, and they were taught to get gold particles by washing under running water.

After getting acquainted with the work processes, the young ecologists and geologists visited the Museum of Geology in Julfa. Students at the Geological Research Center were given detailed information about the analysis of rocks in the laboratory and other areas of work.