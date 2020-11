Zakir Hasanov met with Commander of peacekeeping forces to be deployed in Nagorno-Karabakh

On November 12, the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, the Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces to be deployed in the operational zone following a joint statement by the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia, and the prime minister of Armenia.

Nakhchivantoday.com informs referring to the Ministry of Defence.

During the meeting, the issues of organization and implementation of a peacekeeping mission were discussed.